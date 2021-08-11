Steven and Pamela Altman of Solon happily announce the engagement of their son, Garrett Altman, to Shelby Lewin, daughter of Jon and Julie Lewin of Glencoe, Ill.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Ellen and Stan Kessler of New Orleans, Barry and Debra Widen of Ashville, N.C., and Harlene and Richard Lewin (both of blessed memory). She received her Bachelor of Science degree in information from the University of Michigan. Shelby is a product manager at Relativity in Chicago.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Elaine Weiss of Beachwood and Norman Weiss (of blessed memory), and Sandra and Alan Altman (both of blessed memory). He received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from The Ohio State University. Garrett is a solution architect manager at Project 44 in Chicago.
The couple met through mutual friends in 2016. A 2022 wedding is planned.