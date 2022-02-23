Baden Varga

Stephanie and Steve Baden of Twinsburg excitedly announce the engagement of their son, Jarrod Baden, to Danielle Varga, daughter of Dr. Linda Piccinini and Dr. Peter Varga of Oak Park, Ill.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Marcia and Murray (deceased) Berlin and Joe and Sandra (deceased) Baden. He received a degree in public policy and economics from The Ohio State University. Jarrod is an enterprise account executive for Slack.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Dr. Peter and Helen Piccinini (both deceased), and Drs. Irvin and Vera Varga (both deceased). She received a psychology degree from Tulane University. Danielle is a senior enterprise account manager for Coinbase.
They met in Chicago at work. Danielle was just hired and Jarrod wanted to ask her out, but had to wait for the right time.
The happy couple are planning a summer 2023 wedding.