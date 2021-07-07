Belkin-Lenner

Betsey and Keith Belkin of Pepper Pike happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Megan Belkin, to Jonathan Lenner, son of Richard Lenner and Carolyn Oppenheimer of Atlanta, and Gay Lenner (of blessed memory).
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Betty L. Brown of Beachwood and Norman Brown (of blessed memory), Charlotte Belkin of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Samuel Belkin (of blessed memory). Megan received her Bachelor of Science degree in interior design from Cornell University, and is director of workplace design at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Ira Lenner and Florence Lenner, Charles K. Hecht, Jr., and Peggy Levy Hecht (all of blessed memory). Jonathan received his master’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida, and is a senior manager at KPMG.
The couple are planning an Oct. 1 wedding.