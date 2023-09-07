Michelle and Mark Bogomolny of Orange, and Lori and Michael Kaufman, originally from New York now residing in Boca Raton, Fla., are excited to announce the engagement of their children, Eva Rebecca Bogomolny and Grant Ennis Kaufman.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Ruth and Errol Nozik of Pepper Pike, Annette Bogomolny of Pepper Pike, and Richard Bogomolny and Patricia Kozerefski of Gates Mills.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Allen Kaufman of Pompano Beach, Fla., the late Gloria Kaufman and the late Sylvia and Sydney Chenkin, of blessed memory.
Eva received a Bachelor of Science degree in education with a minor in Jewish history from The Ohio State University, and a Master of Arts degree in pedagogy and teaching with a concentration in disability inclusion and advocacy from the The William Davidson Graduate School of Jewish Education. She is a lead teacher at the Shefa School in New York. Grant received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and finance from Syracuse University and is a technology consultant with Accenture, serving clients in the financial services industry.
The happy couple met while staffing a combined Israel trip for Camp Wise and Pinemere Camp. They live in Manhattan.
A wedding in Cleveland is planned for summer 2024.