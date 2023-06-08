Pam and Marc Borstein of Solon joyfully announce the engagement of their daughter, Ilana Rose, to Etamar Levy, son of Nony and Avihay Levy of Rishon LeTsiyon, Israel.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Susan and Michael Borstein of Pepper Pike, and Merle and Paul Benjamin, of blessed memory.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Eliahu and Rachel Levy, of blessed memory, and Sultana and Yechiel Portal, of blessed memory.
The happy couple met on the dating app Hinge and live in Brooklyn, N.Y., with their German short-hair pointer Lily.
A November 2023 wedding in Cleveland is planned.