Brosse-Thomason

Tamar and Peter Brosse of Solon joyously announce the engagement of their son, Randall Harrison Brosse, to Elizabeth Thomason, daughter of Joseph Thomason of Geneva.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Rina Brosse of South Euclid, and Richard Brosse, of blessed memory, and Robert and Carlyn Cole, of blessed memory. Randall received his Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Ohio University, and is an English teacher for seventh and eighth grades at Breakthrough Schools.
The bride-to-be received her Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Akron and a master’s degree in school counseling from Cleveland State University. Elizabeth is a school counselor at Boys Correctional School in Massillon.
The couple met online and found they had so much in common – they both love their pets and the outdoors, and both work in education.
Randall and Elizabeth plan to be together forever following their wedding, which is planned for November or December of 2023.