Lynne and Philip Cohen of Pepper Pike, and Jenny and David Lewis of Nashville, Tenn., are excited to announce the engagement of their children, Jacob William Cohen and Sydney Kellem Lewis.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Martin Marcus and the late Lois Marcus of Moreland Hills, and Marlene and Joseph Cohen of Peabody, Mass. Jacob received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Jacob is a senior associate consultant at Bain & Company.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Sylvia and John Lewis of Alpharetta, Ga., and Leslie and Samuel Zweben of Stuart, Fla. Sydney received her Bachelor of Arts degree and her Masters of Public Health from the University of Pennsylvania. She is a senior associate at the Sarnoff Center for Jewish Genetics at the Jewish United Fund of Chicago.
Sydney and Jacob met Sydney’s first day at Penn at the Hillel move-in reception.
The happy couple are planning a February 2024 wedding in Nashville, and will continue to reside in Chicago.