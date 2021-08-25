Daroff Buchler

Charles Daroff of Beachwood and Abigail Daroff of Pepper Pike happily announce the engagement of their son, Adam Daroff, to Jourdan Buchler, daughter of Ari and Helene Buchler of Wellesley, Mass.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Jacqueline Chason of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Southborough, Mass., and Dr. Sewall Chason (of blessed memory); and Gloria Buchler-Bodenheimer of Bitan Aharon, Israel, George D. Buchler (of blessed memory), and Hanan Bodenheimer (of blessed memory). Jourdan received her bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Wisconsin. She is senior media manager, paid social, at dentsu X in New York.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Robert Gilson of Palm Beach Gardens and Chestnut Hill, Mass., and Claire Gilson (of blessed memory); and Dr. Robert and Jane Daroff of Beachwood. Adam received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College. Adam is director, strategy, at Octagon in New York.
The couple met in 2018 through their maternal grandparents, who are best friends and neighbors.
An October 2022 wedding is planned.