With great joy and happiness, Nancy Davidson of Orange and Edward Davidson (of blessed memory) announce the engagement of their son, Alec Davidson of Orange, to Michelle Latosky of North Royalton, daughter of Elizabeth and Tom Washington of Parma, and Arlene Latosky and the late Joe Latosky of Strongsville.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Morton and Maryon Kirschenbaum of Beachwood, and the late Albert and Fran Davidson of Beachwood. Alec is the brother of Samantha Davidson of Los Angeles and Evan Davidson of Shaker Heights. He graduated from James Madison College at Michigan State University with honors, as well as the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law with honors. He is employed as an attorney at McDonald Hopkins.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Bowling Green State University in health care administration. She is a national recruitment manager at Maxim Health Care. Michelle is also the sister of Stephanie Kern and Rachel Latosky of North Royalton.
Alec and Michelle reside in Strongsville.
The couple is planning a July 3, 2021 wedding.