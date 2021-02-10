Desatnik Harris

Sharon and Bob Desatnik of Lyndhurst are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miriam Desatnik, to Matthew Harris, son of Judy and Kevin Harris.
The bride-to-be received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio University and a reading specialist master’s degree from Xavier University. Miriam is a special education teacher at All Saints School in Montgomery, Ohio.
The groom-to-be received his engineering degree from Ohio University. Matthew is an application engineer at Cornerstone Controls in Cincinnati.
A spring 2022 wedding is planned.