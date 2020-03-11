Edelstein-Krisby

Stacy and Robert Edelstein of Orange happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Edelstein, to Ryan Krisby, son of Rob and Sonja Krisby of Euclid.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Susan Gerdy of Orange and Mary Edelstein of Beachwood. She graduated from The Ohio State University in 2015 and Case Western Reserve University School of Law in 2018. Jessica is an attorney at the Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mara Orlic of Euclid and Robert Krisby. He graduated from the University of Dayton in 2015 and Case Western Reserve University School of Law in 2018. Ryan is an attorney at Benesch.
The couple met and started dating their first year of law school.
An April 2021 wedding is planned.