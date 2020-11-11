Rabbi Matt and Pat Eisenberg of Cleveland are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Maya Eisenberg, to Daniel Woolf, son of Ron Woolf and Jeanine Jeffers-Woolf of Fairbanks, Alaska.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Rabbi Fred and Helen Eisenberg of Cleveland, and Betty Roy and the late Dr. Robert Roy of Ravenna. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Bowling Green State University. Maya is a graduate student in the counseling and art therapy masters program at Ursuline College.
The groom-to-be received his Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Western Oregon University. Daniel is an elementary school teacher.
The couple met in Poland while attending the 2015 March of the Living trip.
A wedding is being planned for 2022.