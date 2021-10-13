Jackie and Richard Epstein of Solon are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Aaron, to Leila Abraksia, daughter of Jennifer and Sam Abraksia of Pepper Pike.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Harriet Miller and the late George Miller, and the late Joseph and Leila Abraksia. Leila earned her bachelor’s degree in nutrition from The Ohio State University, a master’s degree in public health from Kent State University, and her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Cleveland State University. She is a registered nurse at Cleveland Clinic in the Cardiovascular ICU unit.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Corrine and Robert Gibbons, and the late Morton and Esther Epstein. Aaron earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tampa and his Master of Accountancy degree from Cleveland State University. He is a CPA and works for BDO in its Cleveland office.
A November 2022 wedding is planned in Cleveland.