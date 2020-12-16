With great happiness and joy, Jonathan and Marilyn Evans of Beachwood announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Rachel Evans, to Zachary Jared Tuchfeld of Woodmere, N.Y., son of Wendy Levy Tuchfeld of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Sheldon Tuchfeld (z”l).
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Lola Malcmacher of Beachwood, Morry Malcmacher (z”l), Eleanor Ershler Evans (z”l) and Bruce Evans (z”l). Emily is the sister of Erin Evans. Emily will receive her Master of Science degree in nursing from The Ohio State University College of Nursing and become a certified nurse-midwife.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Salvadore Levy and Judith Tufel Levy of Bayside, N.Y., Ida Levy (z”l), Abraham Tuchfeld (z”l) and Gloria Tuchfeld (z”l). Zachary is the brother of Samantha (Brent) Weitzberg. Zachary will receive his Ph.D. in physics from The Ohio State University College of Arts and Sciences.
A wedding date has not been set.