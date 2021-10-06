Fein-Seltzer

Lynne and Stephen Fein of Solon happily announce the engagement of their son, Matthew Fein, to Ali Seltzer, daughter of Karen and Steven Seltzer of Port Washington, N.Y.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Myron Charna and the late Evelyn Charna, and the late Sandra and Philip Fein. Matthew graduated from The Ohio State University and is a senior regional operations manager at Amazon.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Gloria and Jerry Landsberg, and the late Shirley and Ralph Seltzer. Ali graduated from The Ohio State University, and is campus marketing and development manager for Hillel International.
The couple met through mutual friends at Ohio State. A spring 2023 wedding is planned.