Friedman Gold

Marci Friedman and Michael Friedman of Beachwood proudly announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Rose, to Jake Gold, son of Amy and Robert Gold of Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Beverly and Dennis Seaman of Beachwood; Lois Friedman of Lyndhurst; and the late Richard Friedman; and great-granddaughter of Jeanette Seaman. Morgan received a Bachelor of Arts degree in early childhood education at The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in education from Ursuline College. She is a first-grade teacher at Hillel Academy in Pittsburgh.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Phyllis and Joseph Kalk of Beachwood, and Ellie Gold and the late Sanford Gold of Pittsburgh. Jake received a business degree from The Ohio State University. He is a retail real estate associate at CBRE in Pittsburgh.
Morgan and Jake met while attending The Ohio State University.
An August 2020 wedding is planned.