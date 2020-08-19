Friedman

Gail and Allen Friedman of Solon happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Erica Leigh Friedman, to Grant William Hetrick, son of Julie and Mark Hetrick of Dublin.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Goldie and Meyer Ferber of University Heights, and the late Dorothy and George Friedman of Pittsburgh. She is a human resource recruiter at JPMorgan Chase in Columbus.

The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mary and Bill Hetrick of Van Wert, Ohio, and Maribeth and Rick Richter of Cincinnati. He is a software engineer at JPMorgan Chase in Columbus.

An August 2021 wedding is planned.

Tags