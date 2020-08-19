Gail and Allen Friedman of Solon happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Erica Leigh Friedman, to Grant William Hetrick, son of Julie and Mark Hetrick of Dublin.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Goldie and Meyer Ferber of University Heights, and the late Dorothy and George Friedman of Pittsburgh. She is a human resource recruiter at JPMorgan Chase in Columbus.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mary and Bill Hetrick of Van Wert, Ohio, and Maribeth and Rick Richter of Cincinnati. He is a software engineer at JPMorgan Chase in Columbus.
An August 2021 wedding is planned.