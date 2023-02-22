Friedman-Seek

Gail and Allen Friedman of Solon happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Lynne Friedman, to Timothy Dean Seek Jr., son of Joanna Martin Seek and Timothy Dean Seek Sr. of Upper Arlington, formerly of Findlay.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Goldie and Meyer Ferber of University Heights, and the late Dorothy and George Friedman of Pittsburgh. She is a senior commercial portfolio manager – franchise banking at Huntington Bank in Columbus.
The groom to be is a project engineer at the Daimler Group, Inc. in Columbus.
A July 2024 wedding is planned.