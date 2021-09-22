Tammy and Matthew Friedman of Moreland Hills announce the engagement of their daughter, Sydney Leigh to Landon Jacob Slomovitz, son of Sheila and the late Marc Slomovitz of Pepper Pike.
Sydney graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in Business and Hospitality. She is a makeup artist and customer experience specialist for Jones Road Beauty.
Landon received his Bachelor of Science and Business Administration degree from The Ohio State University and Master of Business degree from John Carroll University. He is the financial manager at Lokring Technology LLC.
A September wedding is planned.