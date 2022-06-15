Kathy and Scott Fromson of Solon are thrilled to announce the engagement of their son, Noah Ross, to AJ Westman, the daughter of Mary Westman of Lake Orion, Mich.
Noah is the grandson of David and Stephanie Bernstein (formerly of Solon) of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Jay (Hope, deceased) Fromson of Pepper Pike. Noah earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, and is a public relations representative for University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor, Mich.
AJ is the granddaughter of Howard and Joan Maichen of Bloomfield Hills, Mich. AJ attended Michigan State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in physiology and earned her M.D. degree at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. She is a first-year physician at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich., and will complete her residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.