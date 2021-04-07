frum rabinowitz

With great happiness and joy, Howard and Sherie Frum of University Heights announce the engagement of their daughter, Robyn Frum, to Zachary Rabinowitz of Los Angeles, son of Holly Burgess of Sacramento, Calif., and Victor Rabinowitz of San Diego, Calif.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Anna Pearl of Beachwood, Alex Pearl (z”l), Ann “Hanka” Frum (z”l) and Mike Frum (z”l). Robyn is the sister of Ari Frum of Columbus. The bride works for Hasbara Fellowships.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Sheldon Rabinowitz (z”l) and Roselind Rabinowitz (z”l) of Des Moines, Iowa. The groom works for Spectrum Commercial Real Estate.
An August 2021 wedding is planned.