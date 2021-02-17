Howard and Sherie Frum of University Heights, and Ken and Nancy Supowit of Columbus happily announce the engagement of their children, Ari Frum and Emily Supowit.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Joan Freeman of New Jersey. She graduated from The Ohio State University and Washington University School of Law. Emily works as an attorney.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Anna Pearl of Beachwood. He graduated from Miami University. Ari works as a software engineer.
A May 2021 wedding is planned.