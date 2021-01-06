Joni and Todd Giterman of Solon happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Bea, to Bill Franzolino, Jr., son of Bill
Franzolino, Sr. and the late Mary Franzolino of Broadview Heights.
Hannah graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational communication and received her Master of Non-Profit Administration and Leadership degree from Cleveland State University. She is the associate director of donor engagement, annual giving at Case Western Reserve University, Hannah is also the
granddaughter of Blanche Beckerman, Bernie and Bea Beckerman (both of blessed memory), Ezra Giterman and Jean Elliott, and Evy and Michael Wiant.
Bill graduated from Kent State University with a degree in electronic media production and is the assistant production manager at Applied Medical Technology. He is also the grandson of Sophie Santon and the late Vincent Santon, and Louise Franzolino the late Albert Franzolino.
An August 2021 wedding is planned.