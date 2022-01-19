Diana and Ron Glazer of Orange are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Erica, to Josh Small, son of Gayle and Michael Small of Beachwood.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Donna and Les Glazer of Beachwood, and Sheldon Blumberg of Lorain and the late Ilene Blumberg. She is a sales representative for Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Heddy and Joseph Small, and Clara and Morris Solomon. He is a senior analyst for the Garland Co.
Erica and Josh met through Jstyle. They were both in the publication’s Singles Issue at different times. Josh reached out to Erica, and the rest is history.
A early September wedding is planned.