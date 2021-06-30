goffman-sokoloff

Ira Goffman is proud to announce the engagement of his daughter and daughter of the late Cynthia Goffman, Kelsey, to Gregg Sokoloff, son of Marla and Hal Sokoloff of Old Tappan, N.J.
Kelsey is the granddaughter of Barbara and Alfred Luft of Beachwood, and the late Geraldine and George Goffman, formerly of North Woodmere, N.Y. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and works as an advertising campaign manager for NBC Universal in New York City.
Gregg is the grandson of Beverly and the late Bernard Lightman of the Bronx, N.Y., and the late Annette and Murray Sokoloff of Brooklyn, N.Y. He is a graduate of The George Washington University and works as vice president for H&L Electric, Inc. in New York City.
The couple live in New York City.
They are getting married in January 2022 in Miami.