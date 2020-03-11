Goldie-Batoff

Beverly and Michael Goldie of Solon are thrilled to announce the engagement of their son, Eric Goldie, to Jeremy Batoff, son of Carol and Steven Batoff of Baltimore.
Eric is the grandson of Emily Goldie of Solon, and the late Shirley and Boris Greenberg of Solon, the late Michael Kruger of London, England, and the late Robert Goldie of Cleveland. He earned his marketing degree from Miami University, and is a real estate agent for Compass in New York City.
Jeremy is the grandson of Evelyn Gross and the late Gerwin Gross of Baltimore, and the late Ingeborg and Milton Batoff of Long Beach Island, N.J. He received his undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University, his law degree from University of Baltimore School of Law, and a master’s degree in real estate from Johns Hopkins University Cary Business School. He is an attorney and an associate broker with Long and Foster/Christie’s in Baltimore.
A May 2021 wedding is planned in Baltimore.