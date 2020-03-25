goldlust mager

Stuart Goldlust of Beachwood is happy to announce the engagement of his son, Samuel, to Julianne Mager, daughter of Steve and Lisa Mager of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Samuel is the son of Stuart and the late Fran Goldlust; and grandson of the late Sam and Terry Friedman and the late Marvin and Shirley Goldlust. He received his medical doctorate from The Ohio State University and completed his graduate medical education at New York University and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. He serves as medical director of the Brain and Spine Institute at John Theurer Cancer Center in Bergen County, N.J.
Julianne is the granddaughter of Leo and the late Nancy Zenner and the late Hy and Doris Mager, all of Albuquerque, N.M. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan and serves as associate director, events marketing and special projects at Hearst in New York City.
Rabbi Zalman Deitsch will officiate their May 2020 wedding in Scottsdale.