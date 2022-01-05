Morton and Lisa Goldman of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their son, Michael Goldman, to Rabbi Lenette Herzog, daughter of Richard and Melissa Herzog of Arizona.
The groom-to-be earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University. He completed his experience in the Peace Corps, and then received a Master of Science degree in environmental and outdoor education. Michael is a senior site manager with After School All-Stars.
The bride-to-be received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Arizona State University. She then studied at HUC-JIR Los Angeles, earning master’s degrees in Hebrew and Jewish education, as well as her rabbinic ordination. Lenette is the associate rabbi and director of education at Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany.
Michael and Lenette had their first date at Katzinger’s Deli in Columbus. They’re planning a 2022 wedding.