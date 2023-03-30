Ellen and Steven Hacker of Beachwood are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lori to Andrew Guerra of Denver, Colo.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Shirley Arnoff of Beachwood, the late Bernard Arnoff and the late Faye and Charles Hacker, formerly of Hallandale, Fla. Lori earned her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and is the director of marketing for Hilton Hotels & Resorts.
The groom-to-be is the son of Dr. Nancy Grayson Guerra of Laguna Beach, Calif., and Dr. Marco Antonio Guerra Velez of Hinsdale, Ill. He is the grandson of the late Jeanne Bersbach of Los Angeles, Calif., the late Harry Grayson of Coronado, Calif. and the late Eva Velez and Angel Guerra of Mexico City, Mexico. Andrew earned his bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and is the general manager of The Ramble Hotel in Denver.
The couple resides in Denver with their dogs, Penny and Asher. A July wedding is planned.