Jeffrey and Laura Halpert of Beachwood are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel, to Marc Singer, son of David and Karen Singer of Jericho, N.Y.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Armin and Sydell Green of Moreland Hills, and the late Sanford and Marcia Halpert. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Indiana University, and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan. Rachel is a social worker at The Jewish United Fund in Chicago.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Elaine Singer of Boynton Beach, Fla., and the late Harris Singer, and the late Arnie and Adele Rosenzweig. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental and public affairs from Indiana University, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois Chicago. Marc is an attorney with SBSB Eastham.
The happy couple met as students at Indiana University and currently reside in Chicago.
A fall 2024 wedding is planned.