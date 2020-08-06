With joy and gratitude, Lynn and Sam Harris of Beachwood announce the engagement of their son, Jeremy, to Emily Borden, daughter of Lynn and Patrick Borden of Temperance, Mich.
Jeremy has a Bachelor of Arts degree in athletic training from Baldwin Wallace University, and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Jeremy is the minor league physical therapist for the Cleveland
Indians, and is based in Goodyear, Ariz.
Emily has a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training as well as a master’s degree in kinesiology from The Ohio State University. Emily is pursuing a Doctor of Athletic Training degree from A.T. Still University in Mesa, Ariz. Emily is a clinical athletic trainer/physicians extender working at the Arizona Sports Medicine Center in Scottsdale, Ariz.
With perfect timing, Jeremy and Emily met at Ohio State walking down the stairs of the medical building where they were working. They have been inseparable ever since. Jeremy and Emily belong to Temple Chai in Phoenix.
A family wedding will be held in Phoenix on Dec. 31, 2020.