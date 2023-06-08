Cindy and Joel Herman of Lyndhurst happily announce the engagement of their son, Mitchell Herman, to Emma Podolsky, daughter of Leslie and Michael Podolsky of Sarasota, Fla.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Marvin and Rosalind Tolen, and the late Jack and Suzanne Herman (all of blessed memory). He graduated from The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business. Mitchell is managing partner at Direct Recruiters, Inc. in Solon.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Terry and Sam D. Roth of Youngstown, and the late Lois Eisner, and the late Norman and Jeanne Podolsky (all of blessed memory). She is also a graduate of Ohio State’s Fisher College of Business. Emma is a senior analyst at Nestle in Solon.
The happy couple met at Ohio State through the Jewish studies program.
An autumn wedding is planned for next year.