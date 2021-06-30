jacob gardiner

Debby and Bob Jacob of Beachwood are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Adam Jacob, to Lindsey Gardiner, the daughter of Holly Gardiner of Upper Arlington, and Andy and Amy Gardiner of Columbus.
Adam is the grandson of the late Elizabeth and Armin Jacob and the late Elsie and Jack Mandel. Adam received his bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from Kent State University. He is employed as an account executive at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.
Lindsey is the granddaughter of the late Barbara “Bobbie” and John Gardiner and the late Mary and Harold Renis. Lindsey received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Indiana University and her graduate degree in physician assistant studies from Case Western Reserve University. She is employed as a physician assistant in general surgery at MetroHealth.