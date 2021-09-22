With much joy, Roger and Sylvia Kramer of Shaker Heights and Jon and Wendy Gelman of Hollywood, Fla., happily announce the engagement of their children, Joshua Kramer and Elana Gelman.
Josh is the grandson of Lola and Morry Malcmacher (z”l), and Judy and Irvin Kramer (z”l). Josh is the brother of Lindy (Paul) Lurie, Meryl (Benjy) Brown, and Ilana Kramer (fiance, Gili Ornan). Josh is the incoming regional director for the American Jewish Committee New York City.
Elana is the granddaughter of Joel and Peshe Dennis (z”l) and Harry and Phylis Gelman (z”l). Elana is the sister of Alec Gelman and Eitan Gelman. Elana is a first-year anesthesiology resident at Mount Sinai West Hospital.
A November 2021 wedding in New Rochelle, N.Y., is planned.