Luna Ratner, a golden doodle, happily announces the engagement of her humans, Shayna Kravet and Adam Ratner.
Shayna is the daughter of Marcy Berkal of Melville, N.Y., and Leslie and Scott Kravet of Atlanta. Adam is the son of Ilana and Chuck Horowitz Ratner of Shaker Heights.
Shayna is the granddaughter of Debbie Berkal, and the late Sheila and Bob Berkul, and the late Utta and Larry Kravet. Adam is the grandson of the late Sophia and Rabbi Philip Horowitz, and the late Betty and Max Ratner.
Shayna works as a middle school guidance counselor in the Promise Schools, Harlem Children’s Zone. She earned an Ed.M. from Columbia University Teachers’ College. Adam works as a sports production manager at Sportradar. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University, Honors College.
They are planning a July 2023 wedding in Brooklyn.