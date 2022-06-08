Lackritz Teitelbaum

Randi and Brian Lackritz and Vicki and Michael Teitelbaum, all of Beachwood, are excited to announce the engagement of their children, Margo Ilise Lackritz and Brandon Eric Teitelbaum.
Margo is the granddaughter of Carol Dolin of Beachwood, the late Donald Robinson and the late Hershey Dolin. Margo is also the granddaughter of Elayne Lackritz of Orange and the late Michael Lackritz. Margo graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. The bride-to-be is a registered nurse at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.
Brandon is the grandson of Howard and Anita Cohen of Beachwood and the late Barbara Cohen. Brandon is also the grandson of the late Sam and Eva Teitelbaum. Brandon graduated from The Ohio State University with a master’s degree in aerospace engineering. The groom-to-be is working for GE Aviation.
A fall 2023 wedding is planned.