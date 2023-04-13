Nancy and Adam Levin of Beachwood are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rebecca Lauren, to Mark Gerald Lenz of Evanston, Ill. With the sneaky coordination of their respective families, a surprise proposal took place on Chicago’s lakefront trail, their favorite running spot.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Clare and Mace Levin, formerly of Erie, Pa. (z”l), and Paula and Herman Goldstein, formerly of Philadelphia (z”l). Rebecca earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her master’s degree from Dominican University. Rebecca is an English teacher at Catalyst Maria High School in Chicago.
The groom-to-be is the son of Suzanne Lefevre and Thomas Lenz of Evanston. He is the grandson of the late Diane and Charles Lenz, formerly of Midland, Mich., and the late Margery and Gerald Lefevre, formerly of Woodland Hills, Calif. Mark earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton, his master’s degree from the University of San Diego, and he is now the coordinator of student support at Catalyst Maria High School.
A love of education, running and bottomless coffee brought the two English teachers together on a hot summer day in the Windy City.
An August wedding is planned.