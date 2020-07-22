Levine-Jacobson

Leslie and Ken Levine of Beachwood are thrilled to announce the engagement of their son, Ryan Geoffrey Levine, to Arica Michelle Jacobson, daughter of Linda and Steve Jacobson of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
Ryan is the grandson of the late Claire and Marvin Golden, and Phyllis Levine and the late Allan Levine. He is the director of acquisitions for Channing Realty Advisors.
Arica is the granddaughter of Louis and Sally Soverinsky, the late Marilyn Soverinsky, and Bernice Jacobson and the late Alvin Jacobson. She is a nurse in the neonatology unit at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, and will graduate in May as a clinical nurse practitioner from Case Western Reserve University.
A June 2021 wedding is planned.