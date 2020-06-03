Levine Mayer

Dr. Mark J. and Berinthia R. LeVine of Shaker Heights happily announce the engagement of their son, Reuben Landry LeVine, to Kathleen Mayer, daughter of Andrea Petkash of Atlanta, and the late Richard M. Petkash.
Kathleen is the granddaughter of the late Michael R. Petkash and the late Clara Petkash, and the late Michael and Mary Kizak. She attended The Ohio State University and is employed by Loomis Companies in Euclid. Reuben, the grandson of the late Carl and Pearl LeVine and the late Sol and Laura Rosenberg, graduated from Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and minors in business and advertising from Marquette University. He is a business analyst and developer at GO2 Partners and will complete his master’s in computer and information science in December 2020.
A May 2021 wedding is planned.