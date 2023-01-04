Donna and Tom Luxenburg of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Ruth Luxenburg, to Michael William Ambrogio, son of William and Patricia Ambrogio of Willoughby Hills.
The bride to be is the granddaughter of Beverly Goldstein of Beachwood and the late Sheldon Goldstein, and Betty Luxenburg of Beachwood and the late Herbert Luxenburg. Jennifer graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmaceutical sciences and a Doctorate of Pharmacy degree. She is a clinical pharmacy specialist in the Cleveland area.
The groom to be is the grandson of the late William and Eldina Ambrogio, and the late John and Agnes Stofira. Michael graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Northwestern University. He works as a chemist in the Pittsburgh area.
A June wedding is planned.