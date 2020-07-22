With joy, the parents of Alix Malik and Jonathon Nisenboum announce their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Debbi Malik and Donnie Schneider, and Dan Malik and Jaime Berns, all of Cleveland. She graduated from Brown Aveda Institute. Alix is a hair stylist at Arra Salon and Spa in Chagrin Falls.
The groom-to-be is the son of Jean and Frank Nisenboum of Mayfield Heights. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management information systems from Ohio University. Jonathon is a principle solutions architect at Acumen Solutions. He is also on the board of the Young Leadership Division of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and is a Jewish Big Brother.
The couple is planning an October 2020 wedding.