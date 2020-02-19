Terry and Jay Marcus of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Mollie Marcus, to Eyal Greenhouse, son of Edie and Ronny Greenhouse of Modi’in, Israel.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Harry and Lillian Hochman, and Dr. Joseph and Miriam Marcus (all of blessed memory). Mollie received her undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and her graduate degree from Ohio University. She is a physician assistant at the Cleveland Clinic.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mela and Emil Gerber, and Yona and Shlomo Greenhouse (all of blessed memory). Eyal graduated from Cleveland State University. He is a structural engineer.
The couple met on their Birthright trip.
The wedding is planned for Oct. 10, 2020.