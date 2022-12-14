Beth Margolis of Mayfield Heights and Loren (Spanky) Margolis of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their son, Logan Matthew Margolis, to Jessica (Jessie) Lynn Boyer, daughter of Amy and Andrew (Andy) Boyer of Pine Brook, N.J.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Susan Weingold of Hunting Valley, and JoAnne and Jack Weingold of Boca Raton, Fla., and Rose and Edward Margolis (both of blessed memory). Logan received his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing/management and music industry from the Martin J. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University. He works as an enterprise relationship manager for Bloomberg LP in their New York City headquarters.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Fay and Stuart Boyer of Lake Worth, Fla., and Susan and Paul Spindel (both of blessed memory). Jessie received her Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and psychology from the Martin J. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University. She works as a strategic account executive at Pegasystems.
A spring 2024 wedding is being planned.