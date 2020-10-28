Beth and Loren (Spanky) Margolis of Moreland Hills happily announce the engagement of their son, Tyler Eric Margolis, to Dr. Ada Coleman Terman, daughter of Wendy Coleman and Jim Terman of Highland Park, Ill.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Susan Weingold of Hunting Valley, and JoAnne and Jack Weingold of Boca Raton, Fla., and Rose and Edward Margolis (both of blessed memory). Tyler received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland and his Juris Doctor degree from Hofstra University. He is a corporate finance attorney at Schiff Hardin LLP’s Chicago office.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mona Coleman of Highland Park and Neil Coleman (of blessed memory), Lucy and Allen Terman (both of blessed memory). Ada received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her Master of Science and Doctorate in occupational therapy from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She is an occupational therapist at a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago and an adjunct professor at her alma matter.
A spring 2022 wedding is planned.