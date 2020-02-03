Maxson-Glazer

Stacy and Steve Steinberg of Orange Village and Robert Maxson of Charlotte, N.C., happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Michelle Maxson, to Norman Glazer. Norman is the son of Naomi and Geoffrey Glazer of Tucson, Ariz. (formerly of Orange Village).
Michelle is the granddaughter of Boots Kertesz and the late Alex Kertesz of Beachwood, and Carole and Sandy Maxson of Hilton Head, S.C. Michelle received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Kansas and a master of education in clinical mental health counseling from Cleveland State University. Michelle is a school and community-based therapist at Applewood Centers.
Norman is the grandson of Eva and Dr. Samuel J. (Jack) Horwitz of Beachwood, Miriam Glazer of Beachwood and the late Dr. Norman Glazer. Norman received a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is the vice president of investments at Goldberg Companies, Inc.
An August 2020 wedding is planned.