Maxson-Glazer

"I,I" by Bon Iver

"Norman F***ing Rockwell!" by Lana Del Rey

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" By Billie Eilish

"Thank U, Next" by Ariana Grande

"I Used to Know Her" by H.E.R.

"7" by Lil Nas X

"Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" by Lizzo

"Father of the Bride" by Vampire Weekend

Vote

View Results