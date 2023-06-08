Pam and Ron Miller of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Ariana, to Dr. Joshua Gallop, son of Stacy and Jon Gallop of Minnetonka, Minn.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Shelly and the late Florene Miller of Beachwood, and the late Al Derin and the late Dahlia Kran of Chicago (both of blessed memory). Ariana received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Ohio University, and a master’s degree in education in school counseling. She works as a school counselor.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Robert and the late Michele Milavetz of Minnetonka, and the late Melvin and the late Eudice Gallop, also of Minnetonka. Josh received a Bachelor of Science degree in genetics from the University of Minnesota, a doctor of medicine degree from the Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner College of Medicine and a master’s degree in nutrition from Case Western Reserve University. Joshua is a resident in dermatology at Cleveland Clinic.
The happy couple met at a graduate student Shabbat dinner through Hillel and started dating March 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest is history.
An August 2024 wedding is planned.