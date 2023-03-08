Marci and Michael Moses of Moreland Hills happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelsi Moses, to Alec Nyman, son of Ron and Bonnie Nyman of Stamford, Conn.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mort and Joan Rogoff of Lyndhurst, and Janet and Mel Moses of Sarasota, Fla. Kelsi has a Bachelor of Science degree in arts management, and is an associate manager of influencer marketing at Free People.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Milly and the late Mort Nyman of Miami, Fla., and Bernice and the late Al Wolodarsky of Merrick, N.Y. Alec has a Bachelor of Science degree in arts management, and works in real estate.
Kelsi and Alec both attended Indiana University. Alec, who graduated two years earlier than Kelsi, returned to campus and the pair met through mutual friends. The rest is history.
A Nov. 11 wedding is planned.