Myeroff Mostow

Lori and Frank Myeroff of Moreland Hills are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Melanie, to Daniel Mostow, son of Carole and Michael Mostow of Chicago.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Howard and Anita Cohen of Beachwood, and the late Barbara Cohen, and Michael and Rena Myeroff of Beachwood. Melanie went to The Ohio State University and graduated from Notre Dame College with a nursing degree. She is a nurse in Neuro ICU with the Cleveland Clinic.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Lois Fishman of Sarasota, Fla., and the late Leslie Fishman and Florine and Marvin Lesht of Chicago. Daniel received his degree in computer and information science from The Ohio State University and is an IT app developer at Progressive Insurance.
The couple met at The Ohio State University.
A spring 2023 wedding is planned.