Ornan kramer

With much joy, Roger and Sylvia Kramer of Shaker Heights and Roni Weinberg Ornan of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their children, Ilana Kari Kramer and Gili Zev Ornan. Gili is the son of Yisrael Ornan (z”l).
Ilana is the granddaughter of Lola Malcmacher of Beachwood and Morry Malcmacher (z”l), and Judy Kramer of Beachwood and Irvin Kramer (z”l). Ilana is the sister of Lindy (Paul) Lurie, Meryl (Benjy) Brown, and Josh Kramer. Ilana will receive her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry in May 2021.
Gili is the grandson of Julius and Alezah Weinberg (z”l) and Zev and Devorah Ornan (z”l). Gili is the brother of Einav (Jake Friedman) Ornan, and Shai (Itay Cohai) Ornan. Gili will receive his master’s degree in health administration from The Ohio State University College of Public Health in May 2021.
The couple first met in spring 1995, in Knoxville, Tenn. Apparently you really can meet your beshert at 2 years old.
A wedding date has not been set.