Perlmuter Hananya

Shari and Michael Perlmuter of Pepper Pike and Yosefa and Jack Hananya of Long Island, N.Y., excitedly announce the engagement of their children, Alexis Maryn Perlmuter and Tomer Hananya.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Eileen Sill of Lyndhurst and the late Robert Sill, and Florence and Richard Perlmuter (both deceased). Alexis received her Bachelor of Arts degree in organizational sciences from the George Washington University. She works at Fresh, an LVMH company, as manager of talent acquisition.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Suzi and the late Eliezer Hananya, and Marta Levinson Simion and the late Leon Levinson Simion, all of Rishon LeZion, Israel. Tomer received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his M.D. from Technion American Medical School in Haifa, Israel. He’s currently a cardiology fellow at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The happy couple are planning a winter 2023 wedding in Palm Beach, Fla., and will continue to reside in New York City.